Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $4.96 Million Stock Holdings in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 436,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,108 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ellington Financial were worth $4,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,458,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,385,000 after acquiring an additional 151,814 shares during the period. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ellington Financial by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 2,639,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,718,000 after purchasing an additional 609,637 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ellington Financial by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,072,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,704,000 after purchasing an additional 70,043 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Ellington Financial by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 570,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,374,000 after buying an additional 19,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Ellington Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 467,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,306,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EFC opened at $13.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.36 and a 200-day moving average of $13.79. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 21.09 and a current ratio of 21.09.

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $36.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.03 million. Ellington Financial had a negative net margin of 40.37% and a positive return on equity of 9.99%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.94%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -151.26%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EFC shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Ellington Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price target on Ellington Financial from $17.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ellington Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.38.

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

