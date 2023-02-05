Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $5.02 Million Stock Position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Equity Commonwealth worth $5,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EQC. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Equity Commonwealth by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 155,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 65,725 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the first quarter valued at $242,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Equity Commonwealth by 37.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 15,695 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Equity Commonwealth by 1.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 181,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 111,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

EQC stock opened at $25.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.97. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 424.17 and a beta of 0.30. Equity Commonwealth has a 12-month low of $23.88 and a 12-month high of $28.84.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

