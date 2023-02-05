Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $5.34 Million Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 91,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,512 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $5,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 33.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Realty Income by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter valued at $592,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 8.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 5.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income stock opened at $67.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.37. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $75.40. The stock has a market cap of $42.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.17, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently announced a jan 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.2485 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 278.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on O shares. Raymond James lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

