Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $5.37 Million Stock Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,286 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $5,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Hess by 0.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,686,508 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,945,968,000 after purchasing an additional 230,228 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hess by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,310,590,000 after buying an additional 667,979 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Hess by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,321,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $987,556,000 after buying an additional 83,555 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Hess by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,041,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $745,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Hess by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,946,839 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $524,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Hess from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on Hess from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho cut Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hess has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

Hess Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $137.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.42. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $89.09 and a twelve month high of $160.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.09. Hess had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 27.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.86%.

Insider Transactions at Hess

In related news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 5,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $795,061.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,475,757.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 27,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total transaction of $3,831,789.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,262,103.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 5,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $795,061.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,475,757.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 218,918 shares of company stock worth $31,453,115. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

