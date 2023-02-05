Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,070 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Donaldson worth $4,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Donaldson by 98.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 181,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,719,000 after buying an additional 89,704 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its stake in Donaldson by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 28,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in Donaldson by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 20,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Donaldson by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Donaldson by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 5,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. 80.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Donaldson from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Donaldson from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of NYSE DCI opened at $63.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.00 and a 1 year high of $64.22.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $847.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.42 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 31.03%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.45%.

In related news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,500 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $274,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 26,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,023. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 1,206 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $73,566.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,367,166. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,500 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $274,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 26,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,023. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,618 shares of company stock worth $1,617,977. Insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

