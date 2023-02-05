Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 280 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $4,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 42.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 61,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,374,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,072,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 190,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,011,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE:AVB opened at $180.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $168.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.70. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.69 and a 52-week high of $259.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.92.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.36%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $194.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.78.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

See Also

