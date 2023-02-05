Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,024 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in FedEx in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its position in FedEx by 220.0% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at $268,844.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FDX stock opened at $214.67 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $141.92 and a one year high of $248.76. The firm has a market cap of $54.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $182.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $22.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.66 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 3.54%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on FedEx from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of FedEx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on FedEx from $225.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $204.00 to $233.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.12.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

