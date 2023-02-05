Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 2,149 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,149 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Royal Gold worth $4,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RGLD. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 280.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Royal Gold by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Royal Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD opened at $124.49 on Friday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.54 and a 52-week high of $147.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.64.

Royal Gold Increases Dividend

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $131.43 million for the quarter. Royal Gold had a net margin of 41.19% and a return on equity of 8.84%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is presently 39.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RGLD shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Royal Gold from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Eight Capital decreased their price objective on Royal Gold to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Royal Gold from C$120.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

Insider Transactions at Royal Gold

In other Royal Gold news, CFO Paul Libner sold 250 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $28,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,640,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

