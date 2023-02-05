Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 2,478 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,478 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $4,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PNFP. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,285,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,952,000 after acquiring an additional 435,828 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $19,044,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,066,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,084,000 after buying an additional 227,557 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 997,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,903,000 after buying an additional 213,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 420,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,413,000 after acquiring an additional 188,100 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Joseph C. Galante purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.26 per share, for a total transaction of $72,260.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,428.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Down 0.1 %

PNFP stock opened at $81.91 on Friday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.86 and a 52 week high of $103.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.11.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.32). Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $401.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.54 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PNFP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.57.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.