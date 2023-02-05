Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 3,288 Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,288 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $5,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPK. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the third quarter worth $88,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1,370.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the second quarter worth about $173,000. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chesapeake Utilities

In related news, Director Lila A. Jaber purchased 421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $118.06 per share, with a total value of $49,703.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,402.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 371 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $46,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,557 shares in the company, valued at $10,569,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lila A. Jaber purchased 421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $118.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,703.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,402.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Price Performance

CPK stock opened at $126.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.94. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 1 year low of $105.79 and a 1 year high of $142.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.21). Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $131.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $136.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity, and the generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

