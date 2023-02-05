Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 545 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $5,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHE. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Chemed in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chemed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Chemed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.
CHE opened at $509.96 on Friday. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $430.16 and a one year high of $528.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $507.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $486.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.53.
Several brokerages have weighed in on CHE. StockNews.com downgraded Chemed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chemed from $541.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.
Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.
