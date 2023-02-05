Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 545 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $5,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHE. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Chemed in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chemed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Chemed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

Chemed Trading Down 1.1 %

CHE opened at $509.96 on Friday. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $430.16 and a one year high of $528.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $507.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $486.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.53.

Insider Activity at Chemed

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.09, for a total value of $980,180.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,701 shares in the company, valued at $11,125,533.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Chemed news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.09, for a total transaction of $980,180.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,125,533.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Michael D. Witzeman sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.47, for a total value of $366,873.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,093. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,736 shares of company stock worth $2,851,574 over the last quarter. 4.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHE. StockNews.com downgraded Chemed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chemed from $541.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Chemed Profile

(Get Rating)

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.