Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,828 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $4,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RNR. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Sean G. Brosnan sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.74, for a total transaction of $159,579.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,574,194.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on RenaissanceRe from $234.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on RenaissanceRe from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.25.

NYSE RNR opened at $206.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $189.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.59. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $124.18 and a 1-year high of $212.57.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $0.75. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.71 EPS. RenaissanceRe’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 22.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.77%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

