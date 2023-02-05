MVL Market Capitalization Achieves $98.13 Million (MVL)

MVL (MVL) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 5th. One MVL token can currently be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. MVL has a total market capitalization of $98.13 million and approximately $19.74 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MVL has traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.66 or 0.00425985 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000114 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,797.89 or 0.29055477 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $97.73 or 0.00417717 BTC.

About MVL

MVL’s genesis date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 27,802,958,863 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,552,958,863 tokens. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain. The Reddit community for MVL is https://reddit.com/r/mvl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io. MVL’s official message board is medium.com/mvl-ecosystem.

Buying and Selling MVL

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MVL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MVL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

