National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Shares Purchased by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in National Instruments by 145.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Instruments in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in National Instruments by 53.1% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 5,855.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Get National Instruments alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NATI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded National Instruments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on National Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut National Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on National Instruments in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

Insider Activity at National Instruments

National Instruments Stock Down 0.6 %

In related news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,459,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $113,599.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,987,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,459,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 42,990 shares of company stock valued at $2,294,444 over the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NATI opened at $53.50 on Friday. National Instruments Co. has a 1 year low of $29.81 and a 1 year high of $55.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.95 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.59.

National Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

National Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

National Instruments Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm’s products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.