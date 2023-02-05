Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Sunday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.70-$0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NGVC. StockNews.com downgraded Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Stock Performance

NYSE NGVC opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.82. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $24.25. The firm has a market cap of $227.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Dividend Announcement

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage ( NYSE:NGVC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $274.21 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NGVC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 25,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 13.5% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the first quarter worth $216,000. 32.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc engages in the retail of natural and organic groceries and dietary supplements. Its products include natural & organic food, dietary supplements, natural body care, household, and pet care products. The company was founded by Margaret Isely and Henry Philip Isely in 1955 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

