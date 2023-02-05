Needham & Company LLC Cuts MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Price Target to $48.00

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.25.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

MaxLinear Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of MaxLinear stock opened at $40.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.27 and a 200 day moving average of $35.95. MaxLinear has a fifty-two week low of $29.27 and a fifty-two week high of $65.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of MaxLinear

In other news, VP Michael Bollesen sold 5,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total transaction of $224,120.01. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 81,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,782.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MXL. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 1,469.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,746,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,317,000 after buying an additional 2,571,311 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in MaxLinear by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,795,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,997,000 after purchasing an additional 883,780 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in MaxLinear by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,365,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,705,000 after purchasing an additional 489,167 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in MaxLinear by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,241,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,171,000 after purchasing an additional 333,052 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in MaxLinear by 123.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 600,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,419,000 after purchasing an additional 331,699 shares during the period. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MaxLinear

(Get Rating)

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.