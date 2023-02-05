Needham & Company LLC Cuts MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Price Target to $48.00

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.25.
MaxLinear Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of MaxLinear stock opened at $40.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.27 and a 200 day moving average of $35.95. MaxLinear has a fifty-two week low of $29.27 and a fifty-two week high of $65.49.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of MaxLinear
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MXL. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 1,469.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,746,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,317,000 after buying an additional 2,571,311 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in MaxLinear by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,795,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,997,000 after purchasing an additional 883,780 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in MaxLinear by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,365,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,705,000 after purchasing an additional 489,167 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in MaxLinear by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,241,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,171,000 after purchasing an additional 333,052 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in MaxLinear by 123.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 600,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,419,000 after purchasing an additional 331,699 shares during the period. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About MaxLinear
MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MaxLinear (MXL)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.