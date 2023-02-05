Nektan (LON:NKTN) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.85

Nektan PLC (LON:NKTN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 0.85 ($0.01). Nektan shares last traded at GBX 0.85 ($0.01), with a volume of 104 shares traded.

Nektan Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £2.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.85 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.85.

About Nektan

Nektan plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides B2B gaming solutions and services in Gibraltar, the United Kingdom, the United States, India, and internationally. The company provides Evolve, a white label casino technology platform that manages the casino operator experience, including back-office operations.

