New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $24.40 Million Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 662,726 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 38,501 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.12% of eBay worth $24,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in eBay by 33.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,350,663 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $264,634,000 after buying an additional 1,590,642 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in eBay by 142.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,933,140 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $80,554,000 after buying an additional 1,135,850 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in eBay by 31.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,762,470 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $115,112,000 after buying an additional 667,181 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in eBay by 9.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,926,561 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $288,629,000 after buying an additional 597,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in eBay by 28.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,557,330 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $146,433,000 after buying an additional 565,378 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Stock Down 1.9 %

eBay stock opened at $50.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.62. The firm has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -460.55, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.92 and a 52-week high of $60.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. eBay had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 29.43%. Equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.89.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 9,542 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $420,993.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 9,542 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $420,993.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,311 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $180,587.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,714.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

eBay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.