New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,576 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.10% of Kellogg worth $23,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in K. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Kellogg by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,647,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,881,000 after acquiring an additional 853,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kellogg by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,981,000 after acquiring an additional 646,828 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Kellogg by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,753,000 after acquiring an additional 369,620 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Kellogg by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 925,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,011,000 after acquiring an additional 356,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Kellogg by 382.4% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 408,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,171,000 after acquiring an additional 324,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:K opened at $67.61 on Friday. Kellogg has a one year low of $59.54 and a one year high of $77.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.42.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 31.96%. As a group, analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $6,701,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,731,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,734,590,464.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $201,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,921.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $6,701,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,731,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,734,590,464.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 602,800 shares of company stock valued at $42,582,712. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.22.

Kellogg Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.