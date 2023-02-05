New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 44,151 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 392,278 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 44,151 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $26,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the second quarter worth $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 65.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total value of $2,690,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,832,270.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total value of $169,153.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total transaction of $2,690,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,832,270.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,518 shares of company stock worth $3,181,130. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 3.4 %

DHI opened at $99.47 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.25 and a twelve month high of $104.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.42. The company has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.53.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.49. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $91.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wedbush lowered shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.08.

About D.R. Horton

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.