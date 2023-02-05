NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,074 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.29% of NICE worth $34,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in NICE by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NICE by 23.8% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of NICE by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in NICE by 0.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NICE opened at $220.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $199.78 and its 200-day moving average is $201.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. NICE Ltd. has a 52-week low of $164.65 and a 52-week high of $274.01.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.41. The company had revenue of $554.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.49 million. NICE had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 11.56%. Analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NICE. Piper Sandler upgraded NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on NICE from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NICE from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NICE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.25.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

