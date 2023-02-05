Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 124,079 Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) by 6,204.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,079 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Digital were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in Marathon Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 39.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Marathon Digital news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio bought 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.84 per share, for a total transaction of $338,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 175,000 shares in the company, valued at $847,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Marathon Digital news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio bought 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.84 per share, for a total transaction of $338,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 175,000 shares in the company, valued at $847,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas K. Mellinger bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $32,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,081.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 95,000 shares of company stock worth $429,000. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MARA. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.11.

NASDAQ MARA opened at $7.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.67. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.11 and a 52-week high of $32.74.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.36). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 179.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $12.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

