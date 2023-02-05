Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 5,238 Shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) by 7,482.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SW Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 18.2% in the first quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,850,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ubiquiti by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,750,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ubiquiti by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,710,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 2.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the first quarter worth $10,124,000. 3.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UI. Barclays reduced their price target on Ubiquiti from $239.00 to $221.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ubiquiti in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Ubiquiti Price Performance

UI opened at $283.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.37 and a beta of 1.30. Ubiquiti Inc. has a one year low of $218.15 and a one year high of $350.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $283.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $298.13.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $498.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.92 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 19.63% and a negative return on equity of 129.71%. On average, analysts expect that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ubiquiti

(Get Rating)

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.