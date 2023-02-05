Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,552 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 231.5% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 392.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Synchrony Financial Trading Down 1.3 %

In related news, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,252,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,929 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $2,495,468.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 762,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,841,689. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,252,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,237,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SYF opened at $37.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.73. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $27.22 and a 52 week high of $45.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.63.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.14. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 24.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.08%.

Synchrony Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.