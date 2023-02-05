Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,010 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LCII. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in LCI Industries by 7.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in LCI Industries by 22.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LCI Industries during the first quarter worth about $342,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in LCI Industries by 42.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in LCI Industries by 54.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628 shares during the period. 99.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LCII stock opened at $119.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.43. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $89.28 and a fifty-two week high of $139.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LCII shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $131.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.80.

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses, trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo, trucks, pontoon boats, trains, manufactured homes, and modular housing.

