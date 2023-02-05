Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,963 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EPRT. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $567,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 17.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 113,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 6,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.94.

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $25.39 on Friday. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.88 and a 1-year high of $26.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 7.58 and a quick ratio of 7.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.25%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister and Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

