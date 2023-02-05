Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,620 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock during the first quarter worth $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WestRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WestRock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of WestRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $34.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.88. WestRock has a 1 year low of $30.08 and a 1 year high of $54.78.

WestRock Announces Dividend

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that WestRock will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Currey M. Russell sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $2,008,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 245,271 shares in the company, valued at $8,954,844.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WRK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of WestRock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of WestRock from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.57.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

Further Reading

