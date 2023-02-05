Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,625 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Commercial Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 920.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commercial Metals Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE CMC opened at $56.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.99. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $31.47 and a 52-week high of $58.09.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 33.19%. Analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 19th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 18th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.11, for a total value of $7,216,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,651 shares in the company, valued at $10,952,289.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

Featured Articles

