Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.33 Million Holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,004 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 145.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 309.1% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 7,602.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Performance

Shares of APLE opened at $17.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.20. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.79 and a 12 month high of $18.69.

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 139.13%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Insider Transactions at Apple Hospitality REIT

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.29 per share, for a total transaction of $81,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 498,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,113,934.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

