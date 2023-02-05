Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,045 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Bath & Body Works by 30.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 737,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,789,000 after buying an additional 172,946 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 11.2% during the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 28,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at $266,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 94.0% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 852,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,788,000 after acquiring an additional 412,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 4.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 32,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $46.85 on Friday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $62.26. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.21. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.48% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.55.

Bath & Body Works Profile

(Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.