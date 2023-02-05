Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.51 Million Stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,455 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 636,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,596,000 after buying an additional 16,287 shares in the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 6,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 560.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 201,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,096,000 after buying an additional 171,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

BERY opened at $64.30 on Friday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.52 and a fifty-two week high of $66.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.34.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.30%.

In other news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial lowered shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $68.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Berry Global Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.83.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

