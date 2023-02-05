Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,438 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the third quarter valued at $157,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 588.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 762,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,575,000 after buying an additional 651,988 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 139.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 24,711 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 99,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

Equity Commonwealth Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQC opened at $25.45 on Friday. Equity Commonwealth has a fifty-two week low of $23.88 and a fifty-two week high of $28.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 424.17 and a beta of 0.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Equity Commonwealth Profile

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

(Get Rating)

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.