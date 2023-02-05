Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Hub Group worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Hub Group by 58.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Hub Group by 315.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Hub Group by 1,324.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 527 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hub Group during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group stock opened at $97.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Hub Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.81 and a 52 week high of $104.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.81.

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. Hub Group had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hub Group, Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Hub Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research downgraded Hub Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hub Group from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hub Group from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.67.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

