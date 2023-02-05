Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,562 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FCNCA. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in First Citizens BancShares by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in First Citizens BancShares by 220.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 3rd quarter worth about $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

First Citizens BancShares Trading Down 0.3 %

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $778.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $778.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $801.95. The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.94. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $598.01 and a 52-week high of $885.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Citizens BancShares

In other news, insider Jeffery L. Ward purchased 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $31,888.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,608. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jeffery L. Ward acquired 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $31,888.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,608. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $722.51 per share, with a total value of $736,960.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 93,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,361,052.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. The company operates under the following segments: General Banking, Commercial Banking, Rail, and Corporate. The General Banking delivers services to individuals through branch networks.

Featured Stories

