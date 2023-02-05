Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,929 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVT. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Avnet by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Avnet by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 46,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 21,298 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avnet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 11.9% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Avnet by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,071,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,925,000 after buying an additional 292,882 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avnet Price Performance

Avnet stock opened at $46.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.54. Avnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.45 and a 1 year high of $50.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.34.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Avnet from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

