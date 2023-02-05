Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,757 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.6% in the third quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 241,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after buying an additional 8,385 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 15.4% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.8% in the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $54,095.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,962,922.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,159 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $27,363.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,030,675.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total value of $54,095.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,420 shares in the company, valued at $3,962,922.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,753 shares of company stock worth $112,544 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Shares of NYSE BXMT opened at $24.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.31. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.87 and a 1 year high of $32.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 100.40%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

