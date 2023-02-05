Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,125 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NATI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in National Instruments by 4.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in National Instruments by 38.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,048,000 after buying an additional 75,507 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in National Instruments by 3.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in National Instruments by 52.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 50,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 17,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in National Instruments by 33.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 85,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 21,393 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at National Instruments

In other news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 35,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $1,947,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 335,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,217,204.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $113,599.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 35,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $1,947,358.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,217,204.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,990 shares of company stock valued at $2,294,444 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

National Instruments Stock Down 0.6 %

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of National Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of National Instruments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Instruments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

NATI stock opened at $53.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.95 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. National Instruments Co. has a 52 week low of $29.81 and a 52 week high of $55.04.

National Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

About National Instruments

(Get Rating)

National Instruments Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm’s products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services.

See Also

