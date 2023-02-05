Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,321 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RHP. FMR LLC increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,139,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,715,000 after purchasing an additional 836,292 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,640,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,947,000 after purchasing an additional 336,493 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 16.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,071,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,155,000 after buying an additional 287,880 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 31.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 606,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,124,000 after buying an additional 146,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1,564.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 97,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,395,000 after buying an additional 91,417 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RHP shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Price Performance

Ryman Hospitality Properties Cuts Dividend

RHP stock opened at $94.49 on Friday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.46 and a 52-week high of $101.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.89 and a beta of 1.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.72%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

Featured Stories

