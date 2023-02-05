Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 10,857 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 10,857 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in V.F. by 16.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,285,822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626,337 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 13.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,557,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $908,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478,177 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 6.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,490,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $369,023,000 after purchasing an additional 386,948 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 13.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,369,645 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $237,178,000 after purchasing an additional 631,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 9.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,262,185 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $188,261,000 after purchasing an additional 376,014 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VFC opened at $30.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.55. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $25.05 and a one year high of $64.74.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on V.F. from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. OTR Global restated a “negative” rating on shares of V.F. in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Wedbush lowered their target price on V.F. from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut V.F. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on V.F. from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.78.

In other V.F. news, CEO Benno O. Dorer purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Benno O. Dorer bought 10,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian bought 17,500 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $490,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $803,486.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

