Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 397 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,643 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MKSI. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 57.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,618,232 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $268,709,000 after purchasing an additional 956,015 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 13,965.9% during the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 745,494 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $63,740,000 after acquiring an additional 740,194 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 5.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,642,162 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $696,324,000 after acquiring an additional 241,134 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 23.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,060,270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $108,815,000 after acquiring an additional 202,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 176.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,652 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $21,517,000 after acquiring an additional 133,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

MKSI has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.33.

NASDAQ MKSI opened at $109.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.52. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.77 and a fifty-two week high of $163.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.76.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $954.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.15 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 19.14%. On average, equities analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

