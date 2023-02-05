Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,810 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,810 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 100,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,579,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,024,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,390,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,080,000 after acquiring an additional 219,733 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 176,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,030,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 40,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. 39.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Insider Transactions at Hormel Foods

In other news, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $1,490,947.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,200,052.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $1,490,947.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,200,052.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $73,929.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,332.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hormel Foods Trading Down 0.2 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus increased their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.17.

HRL opened at $45.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.19. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $44.08 and a 1-year high of $55.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.06.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 60.11%.

Hormel Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.