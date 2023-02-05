Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 905 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,660 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Cognex by 0.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 109,534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Cognex by 78.8% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 40,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 17,689 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Cognex by 37.4% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 31,550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 8,593 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Cognex in the second quarter valued at about $1,120,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Cognex by 9.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,794 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Stock Performance

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $55.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.25. Cognex Co. has a 52-week low of $40.21 and a 52-week high of $80.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 46.20 and a beta of 1.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.15. Cognex had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 21.15%. The business had revenue of $209.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CGNX shares. Cowen lowered Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James cut their target price on Cognex from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered Cognex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen lowered Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Cognex in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.92.

Insider Activity at Cognex

In related news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 52,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cognex

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision technologies. Its products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires, by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

