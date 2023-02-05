Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Takes $1.77 Million Position in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 40,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NFE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in New Fortress Energy during the second quarter worth $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 84.8% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 49.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in New Fortress Energy during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 41.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 50.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Fortress Energy Price Performance

NFE opened at $39.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.67 and a 200 day moving average of $48.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.83. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.97 and a fifty-two week high of $63.06.

New Fortress Energy Dividend Announcement

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $731.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.10 million. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 33.81%. On average, research analysts expect that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.547 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 255.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other New Fortress Energy news, Director Katherine Wanner bought 3,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.79 per share, for a total transaction of $140,832.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,451,812.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other New Fortress Energy news, major shareholder Energy Transition Holdings Llc sold 6,900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total transaction of $314,364,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,559,846 shares in the company, valued at $1,164,506,583.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Katherine Wanner acquired 3,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.79 per share, with a total value of $140,832.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,451,812.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Fortress Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.90.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy, Inc is a holding company engaged in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

