Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 15,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total transaction of $4,259,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,499,925.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 28.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Down 0.9 %

MSM stock opened at $88.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.22 and a 200 day moving average of $80.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.32 and a 52 week high of $90.04.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $957.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $948.17 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 26.97%. Sell-side analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on MSM. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Monday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

About MSC Industrial Direct

(Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

