Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $41.41

Shares of Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $41.41 and traded as high as $47.99. Northeast Bank shares last traded at $47.59, with a volume of 11,981 shares.

Several analysts recently commented on NBN shares. StockNews.com raised Northeast Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Northeast Bank from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

The company has a market capitalization of $396.90 million, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.33 and its 200-day moving average is $41.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.74%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northeast Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Northeast Bank by 141.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Northeast Bank by 1,678.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Northeast Bank by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Northeast Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

Northeast Bank (Maine) engages in offering personal and business banking services. The company provides commercial loans nationally secured by all types of real estate, equipment or other business assets, including government guaranteed loans. It also provides a full range of business banking services, from banking accounts to financing options to cash management.

