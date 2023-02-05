Numis (LON:NUM) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $197.18

Numis Co. Plc (LON:NUM – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 197.18 ($2.44) and traded as high as GBX 219 ($2.70). Numis shares last traded at GBX 218.50 ($2.70), with a volume of 87,498 shares changing hands.

Numis Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 197.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 217.14. The stock has a market cap of £241.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 575.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.27.

Numis Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a GBX 7.50 ($0.09) dividend. This is a boost from Numis’s previous dividend of $6.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.08%. Numis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.84%.

About Numis

Numis Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various investment banking services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Ireland. The company offers investment banking services, including corporate broking, debt advisory, equity capital markets, growth capital solutions, IPOs, and mergers and acquisitions.

