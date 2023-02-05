NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,779 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,412 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in NuVasive by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,347 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in NuVasive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in NuVasive by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,108 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in NuVasive by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NuVasive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000.

Get NuVasive alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NUVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NuVasive from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of NuVasive from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NuVasive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.08.

NuVasive Stock Up 0.9 %

NuVasive stock opened at $48.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. NuVasive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.17 and a 1-year high of $60.47.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $295.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.76 million. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 12.49%. NuVasive’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NuVasive Profile

(Get Rating)

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.