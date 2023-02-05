O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Given New $15.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for O-I Glass’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.35 EPS.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on O-I Glass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on O-I Glass from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised O-I Glass from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.90.
O-I Glass Stock Up 2.0 %
OI stock opened at $23.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.75. O-I Glass has a fifty-two week low of $11.51 and a fifty-two week high of $23.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.40.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On O-I Glass
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in O-I Glass by 251.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in O-I Glass by 120.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in O-I Glass during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in O-I Glass during the second quarter valued at $35,000. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About O-I Glass
O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on O-I Glass (OI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.