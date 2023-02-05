O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Given New $15.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for O-I Glass’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on O-I Glass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on O-I Glass from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised O-I Glass from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.90.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

O-I Glass Stock Up 2.0 %

OI stock opened at $23.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.75. O-I Glass has a fifty-two week low of $11.51 and a fifty-two week high of $23.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O-I Glass

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that O-I Glass will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in O-I Glass by 251.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in O-I Glass by 120.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in O-I Glass during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in O-I Glass during the second quarter valued at $35,000. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About O-I Glass

(Get Rating)

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.