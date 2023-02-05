O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Price Target Raised to $27.00

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on OI. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of O-I Glass from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of O-I Glass from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.90.

O-I Glass Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:OI opened at $23.05 on Thursday. O-I Glass has a 52 week low of $11.51 and a 52 week high of $23.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.40.

Institutional Trading of O-I Glass

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. O-I Glass had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that O-I Glass will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in O-I Glass during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 251.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 120.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

