Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4,027.8% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,294,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 29.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,979,000 after buying an additional 6,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth about $758,000. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total transaction of $10,046,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 858,861 shares in the company, valued at $269,639,410.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $371.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.31 and a twelve month high of $381.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $304.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $288.51. The stock has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.09.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.24. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 9.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $290.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised Old Dominion Freight Line from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $266.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $267.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $337.45.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

See Also

